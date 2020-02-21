Rectangular enclosures for aggressive environments

W-TYPE series industrial enclosures for aggressive environments from Mencom are specially designed for industrial applications operating where corrosive external agents are present such as saltwater sprays. According to UNI EN ISO 9227, the RoHS 2 compliant chromate conversion coating used on the enclosures has improved 50% more corrosion resistance against the salt spray than the previous version. On the top of the coating, RAL 9005 jet black thermosetting epoxy powder coating is applied to provide more resistance against corrosive chemicals than standard enclosure series. The gaskets used in W-TYPE series enclosures are made of FKM fluorescents that are resistant to chemicals and aging.

The sizes of these enclosures range from the 7 basic sizes (size 21.21, 44.27, 57.27, 77.27, 104.27, 49.16 and 66.16) to the 3 double sizes (sizes 66.40, 77.62, 104.62) and they are available in bulkhead mounting/surface mounting and hood with a side or top entry. W-TYPE enclosures can accommodate all the compatible inserts with either crimp, screw, spring, or the innovative SQUICH connections. The ambient temperature limit is from -40° to 125°C.

W-TYPE series enclosures are UL Recognized with UL Type 4 (NEMA 4), UL Type 4X (NEMA 4X), and UL Type 12 (NEMA 12). If the hood and base are connected and fitted with an appropriate rating of cable glands or conduit fittings, W-TYPE enclosures guarantee IP44 for size 21.21 (IP66/IP67/IP69 with CKR-65(D) kit) and IP66/IP69 for all other sizes.

