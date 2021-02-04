Rectangular flange M12-A connectors with latching and multi-positioning

Binder USA LP has expanded its M12-A connector portfolio with two new rectangular flange connectors. Designed for today’s advanced automation technology, the connectors provide new options for sensor and actuator applications.

The M12-A connectors include a stranded-wire version with 20 or 26 mm rectangular housing, and a solder version with 20 mm housing. (The stranded-wire 26 mm version uses the same drilling template as the M16, allowing users to switch to M12 without changing the existing housing.) For simple and reliable installation, binder used a two-part approach consisting of the housing and the contact holder, allowing the coding nose of the contact holder to be positioned in increments of 45°.

Highlights include:

Available with 4,5, or 8 pins

Protection rating: IP68

Operational temperature range: -40° to 85 °C

Rated voltage: 250 V

Rated current: 4 A (3A UL)

Contact plating: Au (gold)

