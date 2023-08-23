Rectifier and TVS combo suitable for hi-rel automotive applications

Continue to Site

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced a new surface-mount solution for automotive applications that is the industry’s first standard rectifier and transient voltage suppressor (TVS) two-in-one device. Featuring an oxide planar chip junction design and a common cathode circuit configuration, the Vishay General Semiconductor R3T2FPHM3 combines a 3 A, 600 V standard rectifier with a 200 W TRANSZORB TVS in the compact FlatPAK 5 x 6 package.

With a wide temperature range from -55 °C to +175 °C, the device released today is suitable for high-reliability automotive applications, including secondary protection for sensor units, distributed airbag modules, and low-power DC/DC converters in power distribution systems. By combining two different technologies in a single package, the dual-chip solution saves PCB space, simplifies layouts, and lowers overall costs in these applications. When paired in series with a standard TVS, the R3T2FPHM3 offers designers a complete > 24 V solution with a low clamping ratio.

The two-in-one device’s rectifier features a low forward voltage drop of 0.86 V to reduce power losses and improve efficiency, while its TVS offers a breakdown voltage of 27 V. The R3T2FPHM3 provides ESD capability in compliance with IEC 61000-4-2, air discharge and contact mode; it offers an MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of 260 °C; and its molding compound features a UL 94 V-0 flammability rating. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the device is available in an AEC-Q101-qualified version.

Samples and production quantities of the R3T2FPHM3 are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks. Pricing for US delivery starts at $0.80 per piece.

