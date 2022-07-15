Redundant, half-bridge TMR-based sensor handles safety-related angle and position detection

TDK Corporation expands its tunnel-magnetoresistance (TMR) angle sensor portfolio with the launch of the TAS4240 TMR-based angle sensor for automotive and industrial applications. The TAS4240 comes in a compact TSSOP8 package and provides two redundant analog single-ended SIN/COS outputs. The sensor enables precise angle measurements in applications where high performance is needed and space is limited.

As a 360° angle sensor, TAS4240 is suited to accurately measure the rotor position of BLDC motors used in safety-critical applications, like power steering, brake boosters, or traction motors. The sensor contains four TMR half bridges and provides two separated SIN/COS outputs. Higher safety levels up to ASIL D can then be achieved for the system while offering higher availability of position information even in case of a failure of one of the output signals. Depending on system architectures, fail-operational concepts can also be supported by the sensor.

TDK’s state-of-the-art TMR technology benefits from its long-term expertise in magnetic-sensor technology and optimizes its sensors by successfully integrating sophisticated TMR technology into small packages. The angle accuracy of the sensor remains stable at different temperatures and over the sensor’s lifetime. The deterministic behavior of the TAS4240 in extended magnetic-field ranges opens up new application possibilities, even in demanding environments.

Samples of the TAS4240 are available now and production started in April 2022.