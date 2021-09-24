Reed relays capable of standing-off 1.5, 2, and 3kVdc

The Series 100HV high voltage SIL/SIP reed relays rated for up to 3kV stand-off voltage have more than double the coil resistance than previous reed relays. There are three types of dry switches available, which are capable of standing-off 1.5kVdc, 2 kVdc, or 3kVdc. The 3kV version features increased clearance between the switch and coil pins to accommodate the higher voltage.

This range is available with one or two switches in a single package in 1 Form A, 2 Form A, and 1 Form B configurations. 5V, 12V, or 24V coils with optional internal diode can be specified. The 100HV also features an internal mu-metal screen to facilitate close stacking without risking problems caused by magnetic interaction.

Free working samples are available for evaluation on request.