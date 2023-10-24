Reed sensors fit into small spaces

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the release of its latest innovative product, the 59001 Reed Sensor. This miniature D-shaped cylindrical reed sensor offers a compact size, high performance, and customization options, making it an ideal choice for various industrial, appliances, and IoT proximity sensing applications.

The key differentiator of the 59001 Reed Sensor lies in its compact size, measuring just 13.5 mm x 5.0 mm x 4.6 mm (0.591″ x 0.197″ x 0.181″). Its small form factor allows for significant space savings, making it ideal for applications where size constraints are a concern. Additionally, its D-shape provides a “poka-yoke” mechanism that simplifies installation, ensuring proper orientation of the sensor in the assembly.

The 59001 Reed Sensor is the ideal choice for a diverse range of markets, including: Small and large appliances, Security and access control, Factory automation, Process equipment, and Proximity and limit sensing applications.

Its non-contact switching solution makes it particularly suitable for wet and harsh environments, ensuring reliable performance even in challenging conditions.

Features & Benefits:

Compact Size: Measuring just 13.5 mm x 5.0 mm x 4.6 mm, this design offers space-saving benefits, ensuring easy installation and correct sensor orientation during assembly.

High Performance: Despite its size, it can switch up to 120 Vac / 170 Vdc at 10 W, showcasing its potent switching capability.

Versatility: Available with multiple sensitivity and cable length options, catering to various application needs.

Durability: Engineered for higher operating temperatures, vibration, and shock resistance, it surpasses similar market solutions in terms of robustness.

Environmental Compatibility: It is aptly suited for wet and harsh environments, being a non-contact switching solution.

Customizable: Flexibility remains at the forefront with customization options available to users.

The 59001 Reed Sensors are available in several sensitivity and cable length configurations.