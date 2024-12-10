Reference design bridges micro and string inverter gap

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC) has introduced the Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC) has introduced the EPC9178 reference design for photovoltaic (PV) optimizers. The design aims to improve reliability while reducing passive components in solar energy systems, advancing GaN technology applications in renewable energy.

The EPC9178 features a back-to-back buck-boost converter topology that helps optimize energy harvesting for individual solar panels during conditions like shading. This design serves as a middle ground between micro-inverters and string inverters, providing energy efficiency while maintaining compatibility with existing infrastructure.

The reference design integrates GaN technology with a dedicated controller. Operating at 450 kHz, the design reduces the size of passive components. The system achieves 98% peak efficiency and uses 100 V-rated EPC2306 eGaN FETs with 3.8 mΩ on-resistance. An integrated LM5177 controller from Texas Instruments helps reduce component count. The system handles input voltages from 30 V to 60 V, with three output voltage options: 30 V, 45 V, and 60 V.

The EPC9178 evaluation boards are available for $480.00, while the EPC2306 is priced at $1.87 each in 3,000-unit reels. Both products can be purchased through Digi-Key for immediate delivery.