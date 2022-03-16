Reference design covers automotive in-cabin wireless charging stations

Renesas Electronics Corporation released a next-generation customer reference design for automotive wireless charging stations. The new P9261-3C-CRBv2 provides industry-leading features that enable automotive manufacturers to quickly and efficiently deliver premium performance and safety features for in-cabin wireless charging.

The P9261-3C-CRBv2 solution includes the automotive-qualified wireless power controller P9261 with MP-A13 3-coils reference design as the wireless power transmitter (TX). It offers a large active charging area with high efficiency and exceptional EMC/EMI performance. The reference design offers compliance to the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) Qi 1.3 standard EPP (Extended Power Profile) for 15W charging. It also supports proprietary charging profiles and is capable of 50W power delivery.

The new P9261-3C-CRBv2 design includes a Renesas RH850 automotive MCU as a host controller. This enables the system to provide functional safety features that comply with Automotive Safety Integrity Level B (ASIL B).

The P9261-3C-CRBv2 EVK can be controlled and monitored in real-time by a graphical user interface (GUI). This GUI provides numerical readouts of key parameters, such as the selected coil, transmitter status, input voltage, buck output current, Tx power, and bridge voltage. The GUI enables easy programming changes and can update the firmware. The GUI also supports tuning customer-specific variables related to hardware design, such as settings for foreign object detection (FOD).

P9261-3C-CRBv2 Reference Design Features include: Complies with WPC Qi 1.3 standard for 15W charging; Supports proprietary charging profiles, capable of 50W fast charging; Functional safety with ASIL B compliance; The large active charging area; Best in class EMI performance, compliant to CISPR-25 standard; Easy-to-use GUI-based design software includes settings for Renesas’ patented Foreign Object Detection (QFOD); Proprietary and Qi-compliant bi-directional Amplitude Shift Keying (ASK) and Frequency Shift Keying (FSK) communication;

The new automotive wireless charging reference design, which includes the P9261-3C-CRBv2 EVK (Evaluation Kit), is available today.