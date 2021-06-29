Reference design handles enhanced 3D computer vision for edge AI

Blaize and eYs3D Microelectronics announced a reference design for the Blaize Pathfinder P1600 SoM (system on a module).

The Blaize Pathfinder P1600 is integrated with the eYs3D Depth Camera product line of 3D cameras. The camera line features unique stereo vision capabilities that deliver millimeter-level accuracy of depth at optimal range and are used for indoor and outdoor AI-based autonomous operation, including robotics, security, touchless control, autonomous vehicles, and smart retail. As an example, these advanced capabilities eliminate the use of costly Lidar implementations for robotics and other services.

Taking advantage of the Blaize Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture, the combined design offers better depth and distance sensing via the camera’s 3D sensor application that includes a sensor fusion function enabling a combination of two sets of data – RGB camera data and Depth data. Processing efficiency and user-friendly programmability for the entire end-to-end application enable reductions in “performance per watt” system metrics. In addition, the Blaize P1600 can convert the depth camera’s USB output to high-speed Ethernet connectivity, for enhanced video processing. Software development kits for the reference design will accommodate a wide range of operating systems, programming languages, and development tools.

The Blaize Pathfinder P1600 embedded Systems on Module (SOM) brings the programmability and efficiency benefits of the GSP to embedded edge AI applications deployed at the sensor edge, or on the network edge. The Blaize AI Software Suite comprised of Blaize Picasso and AI Studio leads the industry with open standards and ease of accessibility reducing the time to get edge applications into production from months to days.