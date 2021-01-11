Reference design provides lane-level positioning accuracy via radar

TDK Corporation announces the partnership of Trusted Positioning Inc. (TPI), a TDK Group Company, and Uhnder. TPI and Uhnder have partnered to develop a localization reference design with world-class accuracy and performance with Uhnder’s software-defined digital radar sensor and TPI’s AUTO positioning software. The combined solution provides lane-level positioning accuracy in urban areas where GNSS fails, and under all weather and lighting conditions where cameras and lidars face environmental challenges.

TPI is comprised of a world-class engineering team with a sensor fusion pedigree of integrating inertial sensors, GNSS, and radar. They have been solving some of the most difficult location problems for decades.

Uhnder’s innovative, fully digital 4D software-defined imaging radar technology uses Digital Code Modulation (DCM) to replace traditional analog frequency modulation. This breakthrough patent-pending architecture enables unrivaled angular resolution and interference rejection. Uhnder’s use of DCM also allows High Contrast Resolution (HCR) to resolve juxtaposed objects previously undetectable by traditional radar sensors, especially in long distances. Customers that require best-in-class radar for autonomous systems are fueling demand for Uhnder’s chip and system solutions.

The partnership between Uhnder and TPI will enable end customers to use the reference design to quickly incorporate Uhnder radar with TPI AUTO software to obtain lane-level positioning accuracy in all environments and progress their products to market quicker.