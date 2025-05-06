Reference design supports 48 V, 72 V, and 96 V light EV applications

Arrow Electronics, in collaboration with Vishay eMobility, today announced the launch of a low-voltage traction inverter reference design tailored for light electric vehicles (LEVs).

This reference design addresses the growing demand for sustainable, energy-efficient urban transportation solutions such as e-bikes, e-scooters, and compact commercial and agricultural vehicles.

Built on NXP’s S32K3xx MCU platform and Vishay’s advanced power board, the design delivers a complete hardware and embedded software solution with support for functional safety and pre-compliance with IEC61508 standards. Optimized for 48V, 72V, and 96V applications, the modular and scalable architecture supports power rating up to 3kW – making it ideal for a range of next-generation LEVs.

“Our new LEV Traction Inverter reference design highlights eInfochips’ deep domain expertise in electrification and embedded systems,” said Philipp Mai, global engineering director – automotive and transportation at Arrow Electronics. “By working with Vishay eMobility, we have combined leading edge power components with robust integration platforms to enable faster prototyping, reduce design risk and accelerate time-to-market for LEV manufacturers.”

“Designed for light electric mobility applications scalable from 48V to 96V systems, the design – featuring eInfochips’ Power Control Unit and Vishay’s advanced transfer-molded MOSFET half-bridge technology – delivers a compact and high-performance solution,” said Massimo Carbone, senior director eMobility applications at Vishay. “This collaboration is a testament to what’s possible when industry leaders come together to drive innovation in the rapidly evolving eMobility space.”

The reference design empowers architects and powertrain engineers to surmount technical challenges in electric mobility, helping bring safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles to the market, faster.

Arrow is demonstrating the LEV traction inverter reference design at PCIM (May 6-8 in Nuremberg, Germany) at booth 4A/211.