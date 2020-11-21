Reference platform speeds design of Wi-Fi HaLow devices based on IEEE 802.11ah spec

Palma Ceia SemiDesign announced the availability of the company’s Wi-Fi HaLow Reference Platform, including all necessary hardware and software, for the design of Wi-Fi HaLow devices and systems based on the IEEE 802.11ah specification.

Wi-Fi HaLow is the Wi-Fi Alliance’s designation for products based on the IEEE 802.11ah standard for wireless network transmissions commonly referred to as Wi-Fi. It operates in spectra below one gigahertz (GHz) to offer a longer range and lower power connectivity. Wi-Fi HaLow, meeting unique needs for the Internet of Things (IoT), enables a range of use cases in agricultural, industrial, smart building, and smart city environments.

The Palma Ceia Wi-Fi HaLow Reference Platform consists of all necessary hardware and software to showcase the advanced connectivity capabilities of the IEEE 802.11ah standard.