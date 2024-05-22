Regenerative power source and simulator line targets electrification testing

Pacific Power Source announces its regenerative product line to support the growing demand for electrification. The line includes the All-in-1 AGX Regenerative AC/DC Source, 2-in-1 Pacific Power Source announces its regenerative product line to support the growing demand for electrification. The line includes the All-in-1 AGX Regenerative AC/DC Source, 2-in-1 RGS Regenerative Grid Simulator , and RLS Regenerative Load Simulator.

These bidirectional sources and loads emulate real-world power flows, making them suitable for testing utility grids, EV chargers, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), Solar PV/grid-tied inverters, home energy storage systems, avionics power converters, UPS, PDUs, and more. The products offer a high power density with 21kVA/kW in a single 4U chassis.

The new SmartRegen products have over 90% energy efficiency and a high-power density with up to 21kVA in a single 4U chassis, saving costs and space. The modular, rackable series can scale up to 168kVA power in a single 19″ cabinet and can be paralleled up to 252kVA to meet future requirements. The voltage ranges cover 350VLN / 606VLL in AC mode or ±500Vdc in DC Mode with high AC current capability. The system’s fully galvanic-isolated and protection features protect the operator and unit under test.

Simultaneous AC and DC operation of modes per phase, and the automatic switching of output modes provide test engineers with flexibility. Multiple control options allow users to control AC and DC test parameters. Engineers and Researchers can select from test sequences or create custom waveforms and measurements.

Pacific Power Source’s SmartSource Suite remote control platform provides real-time control and analysis. Users can develop and execute test sequences using the web browser interface, reducing testing time.

The AGX Series Regenerative 4 Quadrant AC/DC Source is a multi-functional test system that can be used as a programmable AC/DC power source, current source, and electronic load featuring AC, DC, and AC+DC output capability and an extended frequency range up to 3000Hz.

The RGS Series Regenerative Grid Simulator is designed for testing and verification of grid-tied applications. It can emulate grid conditions and test to regulatory compliance standards.

The RLS Series Regenerative Load Simulator is a Four-quadrant AC and DC electronic load designed for testing AC and DC load applications with several AC and DC emulation modes.