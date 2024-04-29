Regenerative power sources and loads emulate real-world power flows

Pacific Power Source announced its regenerative product line to support the growing demand for electrification. The line includes the AGX Regenerative AC/DC Source, RGS Regenerative Grid Simulator, and RLS Regenerative Load Simulator.

These bidirectional sources and loads emulate real-world power flows, making them ideal for testing the utility grid, EV chargers, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), Solar PV/grid-tied inverters, home energy storage systems, avionics power converters, UPS, PDUs, and more.

The new line of regenerative test solutions offers flexibility, performance, and intelligence. These test systems integrate a 4-quadrant design in Silicon Carbide (SiC)-technology to support voltage range, current, and power specifications.

The SmartRegen products have greater than 90% energy efficiency and a high-power density with up to 21kVA in a single 4U chassis, saving costs and space. Modular by design, these rackable series can scale up to 168kVA power in a single 19″ cabinet and can be paralleled up to 252kvA to meet future requirements. The voltage ranges cover 350VLN / 606VLL in AC mode or ±500Vdc in DC Mode with high AC current capability. The system’s fully galvanic-isolated protection features protect the operator and UUT.

Simultaneous AC and DC operation of modes per phase and the automatic switching of output modes provide test engineers with a unique capability and flexibility. Multiple, user-friendly control options provide extensive control of AC and DC test parameters. Engineers and Researchers can select from a wide range of test sequences or easily create their own with built-in powerful custom waveform creation and measurement tools.

Pacific Power Source’s embedded proprietary SmartSource Suite remote control platform provides advanced real-time control and analysis. Test sequences can be fully developed and executed using the web browser interface, reducing testing time.

The AGX Series Regenerative 4 Quadrant AC/DC Source is a multi-functional test system that can be used as a fully programmable AC/DC power source, current source, and electronic load. It features AC, DC, and AC+DC output capability and an extended frequency range up to 3000Hz.

The RGS Series Regenerative Grid Simulator is designed for testing and verification of all grid-tied applications. It can emulate almost any grid condition and test to regulatory compliance standards such as IEEE 1547, UL 1741, IEC 61000-3, IEC 61000-4, and more.

The RLS Series Regenerative Load Simulator is a Four-quadrant AC and DC electronic load designed for testing any AC and DC load applications. The RLS features several AC and DC emulation modes and provides flexible configurations of single, split and 3-phase operation, and steady-state or transient execution.