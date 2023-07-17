Regulator converts 24VDC input into regulated 5VDC or 12 VDC output

Altronix introduces the newest addition to its product lineup, the VR10 voltage regulator. Designed to optimize power in access control installations, the VR10 converts a 24VDC input into a regulated 5VDC or 12VDC output, saving valuable enclosure space and significantly reducing installation and maintenance expenses.

The Altronix VR10 offers a range of features designed to ensure seamless integration and consistent performance in diverse installation environments. Key features and benefits of the VR10 include:

Space-Saving Design: The VR10’s unique stackable design allows for seamless integration, minimizing the system’s overall footprint while streamlining installation. Its compact form factor provides an ideal solution for projects with limited space.

Cost-Effective Solution: By eliminating the need for an extra power supply, the VR10 significantly reduces material and labor costs associated with system installations, upgrades, or expansion. This innovative approach translates into substantial savings for security integrators and end-users.

Reliable Power Conversion: The VR10 delivers a stable 12VDC output at 10 amps, ensuring consistent and reliable power distribution to connected devices. This reliability is crucial for maintaining the uninterrupted operation of security and access control systems.

Device Compatibility: The VR10 voltage regulator is designed to seamlessly integrate with a wide range of access control sub-assemblies, making it a versatile choice for both new installations and retrofit projects.