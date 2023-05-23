Relocker/redriver devices extend USB coverage up to 15 meters

Microchip Technology announces two new reclocker/redriver devices. The Microchip Technology announces two new reclocker/redriver devices. The automotive EQCO510 and industrial EQCO5X31 reclocker/redriver devices extend USB coverage up to 15 meters for maximum reach and are compatible with the USB 3.2 Generation 1 SuperSpeed protocol.

The EQCO510 and EQCO5X31 are USB reclocker/redriver devices that can send high-speed data signals with a rate of 5 Gbps in both directions. The reclocking feature includes a bit-level Clock-Data Recovery (CDR) that is used to restore signal timing and prevent jitter accumulation. The redriving feature restores the levels and shape of the signal being driven into the next segment such as a cable or printed-circuit board (PCB) trace, thus compensating for signal degradation due to cable attenuation.

The USB devices are equipped with EyeOpen cable compensation at the receiver to automatically adjust for frequency-dependent losses in the cable and change the signal strength between 0 and 24 dB with 1 dB steps. The devices also feature MarginLink signal integrity testing, which allows runtime evaluation of the integrity of the whole signal path.

The EQCO510 and EQCO5X31 ICs support shielded twisted pairs and coax cables. The devices include an integrated crystal-less CDR, which reduces the need for additional components and overall board space. Both USB devices are available in a 20-pin, 4 mm QFN package with wettable flanks. The automotive EQCO510 is compliant with automotive reliability standard AEC-Q100 Grade 2 and operates in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 105°C.

Microchip’s USB devices can be used in automotive applications such as infotainment systems, data communication modules, and real-time video systems. Other use cases in industrial applications and consumer products include machine vision, gaming accessories, and smart cables.