Remote monitoring device tailored for infrastructure, utilities, and industrial applications

Digi International introduced Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M, the latest addition to its remote monitoring and control portfolio. Powered by Digi Axess, Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M is designed to deliver reliable and seamless remote monitoring and management. It offers customers both edge and cloud-based control options, with a management platform equipped with an intuitive interface for streamlining data management and enhancing operational efficiency.

XRT-M addresses the need for efficient remote monitoring in low/no power environments through its dual-battery extended run time and robust design. Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M is a rugged, battery-powered monitoring solution equipped with versatile I/O for remote sensor connections, enabling cost-effective data collection from remote assets in minutes.

The new Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M is enhanced by seamless integration with the Digi Axess management platform. This means enterprises will benefit from multiple connection options and gain access to a cloud-based control solution that offers unparalleled scalability, accessibility, and cost-efficiency. Whether deployed as a standalone cloud platform or integrated seamlessly into existing systems, Digi Axess empowers businesses to harness remote monitoring and control capabilities.

Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M will be sold in accordance with Digi’s new “monitoring and control as-a-service” pricing model, in which additional service options are included with the cost of the product at the time of purchase. The Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M solution includes one year of access to the Digi Axess platform, enabling seamless integration and management of equipment data for enhanced operational efficiency and streamlined data management.

Tailored for businesses in precision agriculture, municipal water utilities, mining, and industrial gas and chemical verticals seeking seamless remote data collection, Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M is ideal for water level monitoring, environmental compliance and equipment performance optimization. Boasting both digital and analog inputs, Connect Sensor XRT-M provides adaptability and dynamic capabilities beyond the norm. With configurable DC voltage level output, it can power industry-standard sensors, offering versatility in monitoring solutions.

Designed to thrive in the most challenging industrial environments, Connect Sensor XRT-M stands out as the go-to solution for enterprises aiming to incorporate remote monitoring and diagnostics in locations where traditional power sources are not readily available.

Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M is available for immediate purchase.