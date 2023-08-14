Continue to Site

Renesas agrees to acquire Sequans

The acquisition widens the Renesas product line of IoT wireless connectivity modules and adds the chips that go into them.

Sequans GC02S1 LTE Cat1 and 5G moduleSequans Communications, a manufacturer of chipsets and modules that add cellular connectivity to IoT devices, has entered into an agreement by which Renesas will acquire the company. According to a press release, Renesas will acquire all Sequans outstanding ordinary shares, including American Depositary Shares (ADS). The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Sequans chips and modules add LTE-M/NB-IoT (Cat M1/NB1/NB2) and 5G connectivity to IoT devices. The company also provides development boards. It’s Monarch 2 chip is a GSMA-compliant integrated SIM (iUICC) that, according to Sequans, is Common Criteria certified.

Renesas RYZ014A LET moduleThe acquisition will broaden the Renesas IoT module offerings. Currently, Renesas has modules such as the RYZ014A, which adds LTE-M connectivity to an IoT device. Renesas also produces SoCs for Bluetooth, DECT, Wi-Fi, and mmWave connectivity.

