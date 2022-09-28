Repeater ICs support MIPI D-PHY 1.2 protocol for mobile, IoT apps

Diodes Incorporated announced the latest addition to its broad portfolio of ReDrivers with the release of a 1.8V low-power, 4 data lanes 2.5Gbps ReDriver. The DIODES PI2MEQX2505 is the first ReDriver in the industry to support the MIPI D-PHY 1.2 protocol and is targeted at mobile and IoT applications.

The PI2MEQX2505 consumes 135mW in active mode, 5mW in low-power mode, 2mW in ultra-low power mode, and only 0.2mW in standby mode. This low-power consumption helps to extend the battery life of portable devices that include MIPI cameras, such as laptops and personal computers.

This ReDriver has four differential channels providing programmable receiver equalization, output swing, and pre-emphasis. These features enable longer PCB trace lengths while reducing signal latency and minimizing cost and power.

The PI2MEQX2505 is supplied in a tiny TQFN-28L (ZH) package, measuring only 3.5mm x 5.5mm, to enable high-density channel routing. It is available at $0.70 in 3500-piece quantities.