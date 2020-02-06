Resettable PPTC fuses now with 10mA, 20mA and 30mA variants

Bel Fuse-Circuit Protection announces the expansion of their 0ZCM Series of 0603 chip (package) size surface mount PPTC resettable fuses. With today’s release, Bel Fuse becomes the only manufacturer with 10mA, 20mA and 30mA offerings in this compact form factor, which is also AEC-Q compliant.

Features include an operating range of 50mA – 200mA, a max. current of 40 A, a maximum voltage of 9-15 V DC, and an operating temperature of -40ºC to +85ºC. The 0ZCM Series has the low DCR resistance and fast trip time required for today’s modern automotive applications, as well as being highly suitable for game console ports; PDAs and digital cameras; streaming services; disk drives, CD-ROMs and other USB peripherals; and plug and play protection for motherboards.

The 0ZCM Series is RoHS 2 compliant, halogen-free and automotive AEC-Q200 compliant. Agency approvals include TUV (Std. EN/IEC 60738-1-1; EN/IEC 60730-1) and UL Recognized Component (Std. UL1434). Packaging is 4,000 pieces in tape and reel and product samples are available upon request.