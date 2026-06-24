Resettable PPTCs protect circuits up to 72 V

SCHURTER has introduced the PPTC series PFTA, PFTB, PFTC and PFTL resettable protection devices for overcurrent and overtemperature fault protection in electronic systems. Available in radial leaded and SMD versions with current ratings from 0.05 to 5 A and voltage ratings up to 72 V, the devices automatically increase resistance during overloads and short circuits, helping protect equipment without fuse replacement. Intended for energy storage systems, power supplies, industrial and consumer electronics, automotive systems, wearables, SSDs and Li-ion batteries, the series also uses UL-compliant flame-retardant materials and supports automated assembly, while the compact PFTL SMD version helps enable space-saving designs.