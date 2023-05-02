Resettable switches protect circuits from excessive current

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the release of the 3425L Series SMD resettable PPTCs (Polymeric Positive Temperature Coefficient) overcurrent circuit protection devices.

The latest 3425L Series SMD PPTCs is an extension of the Littelfuse PolySwitch family of resettable overcurrent protection devices, which provides resettable, high-voltage overcurrent protection in a compact, surface-mounted 8763 mm (3425 mils) size.

The new 3425L series is ideal for use in many applications, including: Consumer electronics, such as power tools and televisions; Computing equipment and servers; Industrial robotics; Data center and telecom equipment;

The 3425L Series SMD PPTCs offer the following key benefits: Resettable overcurrent protection with operational voltages ranging from 36 V to 60 V; Compatible with high-volume electronics assembly, providing a compact 3.4 x 2.5 mils size surface mountable footprint; Environmentally friendly with RoHS compliance and halogen-free manufacturing;

The 3425L Series SMD PPTCs are available in tape and reel format in quantities of 500 (3425L260/60) and 1,000 (3425L200/60 and 3425L300/36).