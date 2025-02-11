Resin-shielded power inductors span 3.2 mm to 8.3 mm sizes

Sumida America has introduced a family of Resin-Shielded Surface-Mount Power Inductors. In this new design, Sumida was able to enhance both the magnetic shielding effect and the mechanical impact strength of the components. Cost is competitive or better than traditional construction.

Ferrite or Metal Composite Resin-Shielded inductors are produced similarly to traditional drum and ring core shielded inductors but with an important difference. Instead of using an external ring core for shielding, a coating of magnetic powder-impregnated resin encases the insulated copper winding and functions as the magnetic shield. This technology has the performance benefits of an open magnetic inductor (high-temperature rise current and wide inductance range) with reduced flux leakage due to the impregnated resin shielding.

Compared to legacy ferrite ring construction, resin-shielded power inductors have improved EMI protection, plus size reductions. The over-molding enhances protection from moisture, dust, and mechanical stress, contributing to improved durability and reliability. The resin can also aid in heat dissipation, ensuring stable operation under varying temperature conditions.

The product size range is wide including sizes from 3.2 x 3.2 x 1.2mm to 8.3 x 8.3 x 4.2mm.

Key features include ferrite or metal core construction, low profile resin-shielded ferrite or metal core construction, Moisture Sensitivity Level: 1, operating and storage temperature range -40 ℃～+105 ℃ (including coil’s self-temperature rise) or 40 ℃～+125 ℃ (depending on series).

The CDxxxxMB/DS 105 ℃ Ferrite Core Series is available in 12 inductance values from 1µH to 1,000 µH. Maximum saturation current ranges from 2.2 to 13.6 amps. The CDxxxxMB/DS 125 ℃ Ferrite Core Series is available in three inductance values of 42, 220, and 1,000 µH. Its maximum saturation current range is 3, 4.7, and 13.7 amps. The CdxxxxME/DS 125 ℃ Metal Composite Resin-Shielded Inductor Series is available in three inductance values from 500nH to 10 µH.

All of the Sumida Resin-Shielded Inductors are available for sampling.