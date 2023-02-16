Continue to Site

Resistor series tackle surges up to 10 kV

High-voltage applications such as HVAC controls, appliance and white goods controls, metering, automation, medical devices, digital storage, and surge protection devices typically require resistors with a high working voltage that may be challenging to find. If the applications are low current or low energy, film resistors are an ideal technology.

The ASR / ASRM series from Stackpole offers high working voltages, high pulse voltage handling, and well-defined pulse behavior. The ASR / ASRM handles surges ranging from 2KV for the ASRM14 up to 10KV for the ASRM1 and ASRM2.

For applications with high voltage surges and low energy requirements, the ASR / ASRM is a viable replacement for carbon composition resistors, providing improved electrical and environmental stability, better tolerance, and TCR, with better long-term availability.

Pricing for the ASR / ASRM depends on size, value, and tolerance.

