Reverse-boost converter. excels in high-efficiency light-load apps

EPC announces the availability of the EPC9162, a bi-directional buck or reverse-boost converter. This demonstration board features the 100 V EPC2052 for the synchronous converter and the EPC2038 in the synchronous bootstrap FET circuit.

The EPC9162 is by default programmed as a boost converter operating at 12 V input to 60 V/50 W output. However, the board can also be operated as a buck converter at 48 V input to 12 V/60 W output. The fast-switching speed of eGaN FETs significantly reduces switching losses for higher efficiency operations. To make it simple for a power supply designer to easily replicate this design, all supporting materials for this board including schematic, bills of materials, and Gerber files are available on the EPC website.

The peak efficiency from 12 V to 60 V/0.85 A is 95.3% and the light load efficiency is 86% with only a 40°C temperature rise despite the small size of the eGaN FETs.

The EPC9162 demonstration board is priced at $284.20 each and is available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key.