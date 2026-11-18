Bourns® has added a reverse-pin configuration to its PWR163 series power resistors for surface-mount designs that need additional PCB layout and thermal-management flexibility. The 25 W parts retain up to 0.1 μH inductance, an electrically isolated backplate and pulse-handling capability for applications such as precharge, discharge and snubber circuits, cold plates and high-power automotive or industrial designs. Reverse tape-and-reel and reverse tube packaging support alternate mounting orientation for top-side cooling.