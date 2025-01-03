Revisiting Bill’s Blog 2024

This past year, we were treated monthly to insightful and unique engineering perspectives from one of EEWorld’s long-time freelancers, Bill Schweber, in Bill’s Blogs. In addition to his regular technical FAQs and other tutorial electronics engineering content, Bill wrote these pieces revealing the fascinating tensions between innovation and practicality that define modern engineering. From wooden satellites to AI-managed charging, from Voyager’s remarkable repair to the challenges of smart appliances, these stories highlight a crucial question: How do we balance technological advancement with real-world implementation?

And with common sense?

Enjoy for the first time or a second or third — and Learn More.

AM radio in cars presents an engineering dilemma

Design engineers are caught between a push to drop AM radios from cars and the radio industry’s pushback.

Vehicle-to-grid is technically feasible, but what’s the reality?

A concept may be elegant and even possible to implement, but the actual benefits are dubious — especially with the stress it gives to users.

Wooden CubeSat: PR stunt or worthy investigation?

It’s literally out-of-the-box thinking with a CubeSat whose enclosure is made of wood, not metal.

Is research fraud becoming an issue for engineers?

There’s little question that research-paper fraud is increasing dramatically, but by how much?

Celebrating successful debugging and repair out beyond our solar system

The team that recently diagnosed and patched the Voyager 1 spacecraft at 15 billion miles from Earth should be celebrities.

When “it’s just engineering” leads to “ordering up” progress

It’s easy to imply “it’s easy” — when you don’t have to make it happen.

Product longevity sometimes defies expectations

Battery self-discharge can limit product life, but sometimes there’s an inexplicable outlier.

Will AI-managed EV charging tell us what to do and when?

Every story these days seems to connect its message or theme to artificial intelligence (AI). Some of these connections have validity, while others are a “reach” for others who want to appear on-trend and relevant

Much pain, little gain: have advancements gotten ahead of their designers?

Again, we are reaching the point in some technical areas where gains are incremental, yet they consume significant engineering effort, time, and money.

Debugging can make you do dumb things, and quickly

It’s easy to skip past the basic points to check first in troubleshooting “rush.”

How “smart” should appliances be – or become?

Internet and smart-home-linked appliances are available, but user reaction has been lukewarm — for many reasons.

We have “supermodels” — so can we now have “superengineers?”

Why don’t we have the equivalent titling for “super” engineers, those individuals who have made a significant difference and major contributions?