RF amplifier delivers 20 watts with 0.75 W – 5 W drive power

Ultralife Corporation has launched the A-2303 — a compact, energy-efficient military amplifier that serves depot support applications. Weighing 540g (1.2lbs) and delivering 20 Watt with ~.75 to 5 Watt of RF drive power, the A-2303 is compatible with low-power personal role radios (PRRs) that are used in military and industrial applications across the globe. The amplifier is also designed for easy integration into existing equipment and is equipped with RS422 (I/O) for remote control and status reporting.

The A-2303 has a frequency range of 30-512MHz and is the smallest, lightest radio frequency (RF) amplifier available. Its radio-agnostic design and cost-effectiveness, along with user-replaceable connectors and in-country repair support, make it a leader in the field. The amplifier also features an optional auxiliary cooling accessory, to reduce operating temperatures and prolong lifespan in the most extreme conditions.

Compared to previous models, the A-2303 supports a broader range of input power, making it compatible with smaller, lighter batteries such as the Land Warrior or Conformal batteries manufactured by Ultralife’s Battery and Energy division.

To find out more about the A-2303, visit the Ultralife Corporation website and download the technical datasheet. To find out about Ultralife’s Communications Systems for military and industrial applications, click here.