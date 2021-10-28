RF attenuator covers 20 dB range

BroadWave Technologies has introduced the 651-038-020 voltage-controlled programmable attenuator designed for use in scientific instruments. It features an attenuation range of 0 dB to 20 dB in 20 dB steps with ±0.6 dB attenuation accuracy. It’s frequency range is DC-2.5 GHz. Insertion loss is 0.6 dB maximum while VSWR is 1.40:1 maximum. It’s input power is 1 W average with a +15 VDC supply voltage at 30 mA nominal. It uses SMA RF receptacles for its connectors. Its control solder terminal features a feed-thru capacitor to prevent leakage. The attenuator is available in other frequency ranges and attenuation steps.