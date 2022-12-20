RF attenuator line adds 2.92 mm connectors

Fairview Microwave has expanded its line of 40 GHz fixed RF attenuators with 2.92 mm connectors offering attenuation levels of 0 to 10, 12, 15, 20, and 30 dB.

Fairview’s 40 GHz attenuator pads are designed to lower the amplitudes of RF signals in a large variety of applications, including R&D, lab use, wireless networks, and more.

These 40 GHz fixed RF attenuators with low VSWR seen by adjacent RF components enable impedance-matching circuits and protect measurement equipment and other circuitry by reducing RF power. They also feature power ratings of 2 watts up to 40 GHz, protect amplifiers, detectors, and receivers from signal overload, and adjust RF signal levels to an optimal range.

The new 40 GHz fixed RF attenuators are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.