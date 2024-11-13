RF cable tests devices to 43.5 GHz

Samtec, Inc. is announcing the availability of full production quantity for its LL043 Series Nitrowave high-performance microwave cable assembly. Nitrowave is Samtec’s new flexible, low-loss microwave coaxial cable product line that demonstrates outstanding amplitude and phase stability in test and measurement, as well as 5G datacom, defense, aerospace, and computer/semiconductor applications. Nitrowave is easily recognizable by its distinctive orange color and is backed by Samtec Sudden Service which includes part availability, quick delivery, and access to people and tools that help streamline a design process.

Phase and amplitude stability with flexure is possible due to the optimized construction of Samtec’s orange Nitrowave cable. The inclusion of an interlayer enables consistent electrical performance throughout the cable’s life span while the low-density PTFE dielectric material ensures mechanical robustness. Flex life was tested to 400,000 cycles (with unrestrained flexing) and torque life to 1,000,000 cycles (+/- 90-degrees).

Samtec’s LL043 Series performance is optimized to 43.5 GHz; with a maximum VSWR of 1.4:1. During product development, frequency capability was purposefully designed to go beyond traditional industry targets in support of advancing applications and spectrum allocation allowing for 30-percent better insertion loss performance at next-generation frequencies. State-of-the-art shielding techniques, with consistent contact resistance between layers, result in 100 dB minimum shielding effectiveness against electromagnetic interference (per IEC 61000-4-21 specifications).

Connector end options include SMA plug or SMA bulkhead jack (to 26.5 GHz), or 2.92 mm and 2.4 mm plugs (to 43.5 GHz). LL043 is available in standard assembly lengths of 305 mm (12-inch), 610 mm (24-inch), and 1000 mm (39.37-inch). Additional mechanical and environmental data is available from the LL043 Series Product Spec Sheet found here.