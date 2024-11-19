RF cables cover frequencies to 43.5 GHz for test applications

Cables available in three standard lengths with SMA, 2.92 mm, and 2.4 mm end connectors.

Samtec’s LL043 Series Nitrowave microwave cable assemblies have performance is optimized from DC to 43.5 GHz with a maximum VSWR of 1.4:1. The 43.5 GHz bandwidth lets the cables operate at 5G mmWave frequencies as well as those used in radar, defense, aerospace, and other applications.

According to Samtec, engineers purposefully designed the cable’s frequency capability to go beyond traditional industry targets, letting them support applications and spectrum allocation allowing for 30% better insertion loss performance than it’s other cables. The cables feature shielding with consistent contact resistance between layers, which results in 100 dB minimum shielding effectiveness against EMI, per IEC 61000-4-21 specifications.

By constructing the cables with Samtec’s orange Nitrowave techniques, the company achieved phase and amplitude stability while maintaining flexibility. An interlayer enables consistent electrical performance throughout the cable’s life span while the low-density PTFE dielectric material ensures mechanical robustness. The company claims it performed flex life tests to 400,000 cycles (with unrestrained flexing) and torque life to 1,000,000 cycles (± 90°).

Connector end options include SMA plug or SMA bulkhead jack (to 26.5 GHz), or 2.92 mm and 2.4 mm plugs (to 43.5 GHz). The LL043 is available in standard assembly lengths of 305 mm (12 in.), 610 mm (24 in.) and 1000 mm (39.37 in.). Samtec provides additional mechanical and environmental data in its LL043 series .