RF component libraries support Keysight ADS and RFpro simulation

Modelithics launches the NEW Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library for Keysight Advanced Design System (ADS) and RFPro. The release of the new Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library represents more than 28,000 passive & active components from 75+ vendors for use in Keysight ADS circuit simulation, and over 300 vendor 3D EM Encrypted Geometry models for use in RFPro full-wave electromagnetic analysis, as well as ADS/RFPro em-circuit co-simulations.

The encrypted 3DEM models from vendors such as Coilcraft, Johanson Technologies, Mini-Circuits, TDK, and more, enable component vendors to protect their geometry and material IPs while offering access to RFPro to simulate the electromagnetic effects accurately.

Keysight ADS is the world’s leading electronic design automation software for RF, microwave, and high-speed digital applications. Keysight RFPro in ADS automates 3D EM and RF circuit co-simulation for the RF circuit designer. Combining the speed and accuracy of Keysight ADS and RFPro with Modelithics 3D Geometry models of vendor components for full 3DEM-circuit co-simulation, the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library provides designers with the ultimate simulation accuracy.

Modelithics COMPLETE Library or measurement-based equivalent circuit models for the Keysight ADS and Genesys, which represents more than 28,000 passive and active components from 75+ vendors. In addition, Modelithics offers the System Components Library for Keysight PathWave System Design. The RFPro is the fourth simulator to be added to Modelithics' portfolio of compatible Keysight EDA simulation software.