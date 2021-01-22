RF front-end for GNSS receivers includes impedance-matching, ESD protection

STMicroelectronics’ BPF8089-01SC6 RF front-end for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers simplifies design and saves real-estate by integrating the impedance-matching and electrostatic-discharge (ESD) protection circuitry typically implemented using discrete components.

The BPF8089-01SC6 provides a 50Ω matched interface between the receiver’s antenna and low-noise amplifier (LNA) and is ready to plug-and-play with ST’s STA8089 and STA8090 LNAs. This compact, integrated device typically replaces a matching network containing up to five capacitors, resistors, and inductors, as well as two discrete protection devices, resulting in a much smaller footprint. Designers can also leverage PCB-track specifications provided in the device datasheet to ease design challenges and ensure optimal performance.

The ESD protection provided complies with IEC 61000-4-2 (C = 150pF, R = 330Ω) and exceeds level 4: 8kV for contact discharge and 15kV for air discharge. The device also withstands 2kV pulse voltage in accordance with MIL STD 883C (C = 100pF, R = 1.5kΩ).

The BPF8089-01SC6 is suitable for use in portable satellite receivers for GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, and QZSS constellations, which may be used in a number of applications including consumer satellite navigation, radio base stations, drones, and tracking of assets or livestock.

Part of ST’s ASIP (Application Specific Integrated Passives) product range, the BPF8089-01SC6 is housed in a SOT23-6L package that is compatible with an automatic optical inspection. The device is in production now, priced from $0.198 for orders of 1000 pieces.