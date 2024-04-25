RF generators produce test signals to 40 GHz

The SMB100B series from Rohde & Schwarz produces microwave carriers to 40 GHz.

Test-instrument manufacturer Rohde & Schwarz introduced a series of four microwave signal generators, the SMB100B. The instruments come with four models depending on top frequency: 12.75 GHz, 20 GHz, 31.8 GHz, and 40 GHz. All models support AM, FM, phase, and pulse modulation (specify at time of ordering). The 12.75 GHz option covers most cellular, aerospace, military, and satellite frequency bands. Higher-frequency units can cover the most used cellular mmWave frequencies of 24 GHz, 28 GHz, and 39 GHz.

You can use the signal generator to produce two-tone modulated signals by using the internal LF generator combined with an external modulation source.

The signal generator uses electronic or mechanical step attenuators depending on frequency. Signals to 20 GHz use either electronic or mechanical step attenuators. Above 20 GHz, you must use the mechanical step attenuator. For production test of RF components and systems up to 20 GHz, you can use the electronic attenuator to automate testing, which boosts test throughout and eliminates mechanical wear.

Once you generate, amplify, and transmit an RF signal, you usually must measure its power at the receiver. To that end, the SMB100B supports Rohde & Schwarz NRP Series RF power sensors through a front-panel USB port. The graph shows output power versus frequency. The SMB100B features closed-loop power control for testing RF power amplifiers.

The signal generators also have LAN and USB ports and a GPIB port for external automation and control. The command sets are compatible with many other RF signal generators from HP/Agilent/Keysight, Anritsu, Aeroflex, Racal Dana, and Rohde & Schwarz. Supported protocols include VISA VXI-11 (remote control), Telnet/RawEthernet (remote control), VNC (remote operation with a web browser), FTP (file transfer protocol), and SMB (mapping parts of the instrument to a host file system).

All models require calibration at three-year intervals as opposed to the typical one-year calibration cycle.