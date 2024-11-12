RF-isolated current probe achieves 140 dB CMRR at DC

Tektronix has released two new power measurement devices: the TICP Series IsoVu isolated current probes and the EA-PSB 20000 Triple series power supply.

The TICP Series probes utilize RF isolation technology for current measurements across voltage systems. The probes achieve 140 dB common-mode rejection ratio (CMRR) at DC and up to 90 dB at 1 MHz, with noise levels below 4.7 nV / √Hz in 1X configuration with 50 Ω input. Three models offer bandwidths of 1 GHz (TICP100), 500 MHz (TICP050), and 250 MHz (TICP025). The probes integrate with Tektronix 4, 5, and 6 series MSO oscilloscopes through the TekVPI probe interface.

The EA-PSB 20000 Triple series features three independent channels, each delivering up to 10 kW of power. The unit operates at voltages from 0-920V and currents from 0-340A per channel. The power supply includes auto-ranging capabilities and a CAN-FD communication interface. Its bidirectional design enables energy recovery up to 96% when operating as an electronic load. The system incorporates galvanically isolated Share-Bus technology for parallel testing configurations.

The TICP IsoVu probes is shipping this month, while the EA-PSB 20000 Triple will begin shipping in January 2025.