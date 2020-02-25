RF module combines UWB, BLE transceivers with MCU

Insight SiP is introducing the ISP3010 RF module, which combines smart Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) capabilities with MCU (microcontroller unit), each with its own antenna. Both antennas are integrated into the module.

This highly miniaturized LGA module measures only 14 x 14 x 1.5 mm, making it an ideal stand-alone module solution for ranging applications which require precision, real time location systems and long-range wireless communication.

The ISP3010 RF module enables wireless communication with highly precise localization, accurate to within 10 cm over a range of up to 50m. For applications with ranges of upwards of 50 meters, the ISP3010 can be used in conjunction with external optimized UWB antennas with the same precision, depending on the antenna configuration. Alternatively, the ISP3010 can operate as a standalone tag with a powerful onboard floating-point processor. It has digital interfaces allowing it to be integrated into larger, highly complex positioning solutions. The UWB communication is IEEE802.15.4-2011 compliant.

Managed through a simple user interface controlled wirelessly by Bluetooth or Serial Peripheral Interface, the ISP3010 offers the perfect stand-alone module solution for IoT-based healthcare, sport and wellness, consumer and industrial ranging applications, which use precision, real time location systems (RTLS). The ISP3010 is also well-suited to security bubble applications, access control, and indoor positioning.

The ISP3010 RF module is a 2nd generation Combo Smart module combining UWB and BLE with two antennas and MCU integrated into the module using System-in-Package technology. The ISP3010 follows on from Insight SiP’s highly successful ISP1510 module launched in 2017.

Our new miniature BLE module is based on the DecaWave DW1000 single-chip UWB transceiver and nRF52832 Nordic Semiconductor 2.4 GHz wireless System on Chip. The ISP3010 RF module includes a 32-bit ARM Cortex™ M4 CPU, 512 kB flash memory, 64 kB RAM as well as analog and digital peripherals. It is also equipped with decoupling capacitors, 38.4 MHz crystals for UWB, 32 MHz and 32.768 KHz crystals for BLE, DC-DC converters, RF matching circuits and two antennas in addition to the wireless Systems on Chip. Low power consumption and advanced power management enable battery lifetimes of up to several months on a coin cell battery.

In terms of BLE connectivity, the ISP3010 is Bluetooth v5.0 ready. The ISP3010 BLE section can be used either in peripheral or central roles for BLE. Fully qualified BLE stacks for nRF52832 are implemented in the S132 SoftDevice, a free download.

Module prototypes are available now. Mass production of the modules will start in Q1 2020. Certification is pending. To support product developers, Insight SiP offers a complete development kit together with sample software that provides everything required out of the box to start developing a solution on day one.