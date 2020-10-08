RF module offers multi-protocol networking via Bluetooth 5.2/Direction-Finding /Mesh, Zigbee and Thread

Insight SIP is launching the ISP1907-HT RF module, which offers a range of capabilities in a tiny package. With its extended temperature range, it is ideal for Smart Lighting/Smart Building applications and includes Bluetooth Mesh, Zigbee, and Thread protocols to enable multimode networks. It also supports BLE direction finding, and contains a powerful microprocessor, allowing it to sit at the heart of any direction-finding anchor system. The ISP1907-HT is capable of running sophisticated applications and meeting the needs of a diverse range of IoT use cases.

Contained in an ultra-miniature size of 8x8x1 mm with an integrated antenna, the ISP1907-HT RF module offers class-leading performance, with excellent battery life. This module is based on the nRF52833 Nordic Semiconductor 2.4GHz wireless System on a Chip (SoC) integrating a 2.4 GHz transceiver, a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4, with 512 kB flash memory, and 128 kB SRAM along with a wide range of analog and digital peripherals.

The 1907-HT supports multiple protocols including BLE, ANT/ANT+, Thread, Zigbee, and a range of proprietary 2.4 GHz protocols including Gazell from Nordic Semiconductor. There is a wide range of stacks available to support these which you can download for free. These stacks include fully qualified BLE stacks for the nRF52833 SoC such as the S113/S122/S140 SoftDevices and stacks to run under the Zephyr Real-Time Operating system, which is also available for the device.

Like all of Insight SiP’s products, the ISP1907-HT is a fully-featured BLE device with embedded 32 MHz radio and 32 kHz synchronization crystals, a fully integrated RF matching and Antenna, and DC-DC convertor including inductor, thus delivering maximum power-saving efficiency. A full set of interfaces is supplied with the device for analog or digital peripherals including 30 GPIOs including 8 ADCs, an analog to digital converter, SPI, PDM I2C, and UART buses, and a USB peripheral interface. It offers pin compatibility with the ISP15, 18, and 19 series allowing easy “upgrade/simplify” variants of any solution without major re-design.

The ISP1907-HT RF module is designed to run on a coin cell battery if required and thanks to the module’s ultra-low power consumption and advanced power management system, the battery can last up to several years.

Module prototypes are available now. Mass production of the modules will start in Q1 2021. Certification is pending. To help product developers, Insight SiP offers a complete development kit together with sample software that provides everything required out of the box to start developing a solution on day one.