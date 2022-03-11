RF/optical hybrid modules work with VPX-based embedded computing systems

TE Connectivity is introducing its NanoRF optical hybrid modules for the defense industries VPX-based embedded computing systems that require increased bandwidth and radio frequency (RF) signaling. The new hybrid modules feature high-density RF and optical connections within common connector module applications like radar, electronic warfare (EW) missile guidance, and tactical communications, along with any other small footprint applications where high-frequency RF and optical signals are critical.

The NanoRF optical hybrid module’s cable mechanical transfer (MT) and edge-mount transceivers provide additional modularity and options for implementation. Intermateability and interoperability among VPX suppliers are accomplished by multiple slot profiles and connector modules added to the VITA 65.0 and VITA 65.1 compliant backplanes and board-level profiles. The NanoRF optical hybrid modules are being defined in the VITA 66.5 draft standard, planned for release in 2022.

TE’s strategic design includes a floating insert on the backplane side which contains both NanoRF contacts and optical MTs. This allows precise alignment of the RF contacts and MTs before engagement, enabling the highest density within a VPX slot.

The connector modules have a rated frequency of 85 GHz, a mechanical temperature range of -55°C to +125°C, and are available in base card and mezzanine edge mount or cable options.