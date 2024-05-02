RF power transistor delivers 2500 W

The ART2K5TFUS and ART2K5TFUG power transistors from Ampleon amplify signals from 1 MHz to 400 MHz.

Targeted at industrial, medical, broadcast, and communications, the ART2K5TFUS and ART2K5TFUG power transistors deliver up to 2500 W and operate at gate-to-source voltage (V GS ) to 75 V.

The transistors include an integrated thermal sensor on terminals 6 and 7, each of which provide an over-temperature indication that you can use to control external circuits to, for example, remove power.

The transistors reside in push-pull air cavity ceramic (ACC) and overmolded plastic (OMP) packages to ensure 2500 W Class AB performance across the entire frequency range. The ACC package guarantees the highest reliability and improved power cycling ruggedness, while the OMP packages offer a cost-effective option.