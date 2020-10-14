RF signal generator puts out 500 mW

The Rigol DSG3000B RF Signal Generator series improves on the DSG3000 series, covering a frequency range of 9 kHz to 6.5 GHz or 13.6 GHz and includes IQ modulation variants. These HF signal sources have an amplitude accuracy of <0.5 dB (typical) and a phase noise of less than -116 dBc/Hz at 20 kHz. The output is specified from -120 dBm to + 20 dBm and can be set for a frequency range from 200 MHz to 3.6 GHz up to +27 dBm, or from 100 kHz to 6.5 GHz to -130 dBm. The <2 ppm standard frequency stability of the internal reference clock can be enhanced with an optional 5 ppb clock. Standard modulations of AM/FM/PhaseM up to 3.6 GHz are provided with a frequency resolution of 0.0 1Hz. All modulations can be controlled by an internal or external source. The 4.3-in TFT LCD with menu keys and logical front panel button/wheel control make for an easy to use instrument. USB and LAN are available as standard remote control interfaces, as is support for SCPI control commands.

The functionality of the signal generators can be expanded with three options: an oven-controlled quartz clock OCXO-B08 improves the temperature stability of the internal reference frequency from <2 ppm to 5 ppb. Also, pulse-train generation DSG3000B-PUG and pulse modulation DSG3000B-PUM are available (usable up to 3.6 GHz).

Made by Rigol Technologies Inc., a leading manufacturer of precision electronic instrumentation for test and measurement, the DSG3000B RF Signal Generator series is available now from Saelig Company, Inc., the USA technical distributor.

For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig 888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.