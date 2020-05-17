RF signal generators put out analog, vector signals over 9 kHz – 4 GHz/6 GHz with 0.001-Hz frequency-setting resolution

The Siglent SSG5000X RF Signal Generators generate analog and vector signals over a frequency range of 9 kHz to 4 GHz/6 GHz with a 0.001-Hz frequency setting resolution. They offer excellent performance in phase noise, spectral purity, bandwidth, EVM, and output power. The internal IQ modulation generator and waveform playback function on the -V models make it easy to create even the most complex signal types. They also cover the most important RF band for digital wireless communications and include standard waveform files.

The SSG5000X’s 5-in color touch screen makes controlling the instrument fast and intuitive. It produces a maximum output power +26 dBm (typ.) with phase noise of -120 dBc/Hz @ 1 GHz, 20 kHz offset (typ.) The ARB Mode can be used to play back digital communication waveform files, while the Custom Mode on the -V versions can generate IQ modulated signals, such as QAM, PSK, ASK, FSK, sample rate up to 120 Msps. Frequency sweeps can be performed in linear or logarithmic steps. AM, FM, PM analog modulation can be accomplished with internal, external, or Int+Ext sources. Built-in digital communication waveform files such as 5G-NR,LTE, WCDMA, WLAN, BlueTooth, and CDMA are also available. The SSG5000X can add real-time AWGN to modulation signals when testing receiver performance, or quickly simulate noisy RF environments. It supports multi-tone signal consisting of up to 20 sine wave frequencies. This is helpful for audio measurements, amplifier and receiver non-linear distortion tests, and ground and satellite communications tests.

Flatness correction is often needed to compensate for transmission line losses or switching impedances. The SSG5000X supports flatness correction with an external power sensor (not included) and is compatible with the most popular USB power sensors on the market. Standard interfaces include USB Host, USB Device (USB TMC), LAN (VXI-11, Socket, Telnet), GPIB (opt.) and PC control is available, even remotely via a web browser.

The SSG5000X RF signal generator series provides an engineer with an output library of the most common protocol signals and the flexibility to create custom formats to test the limits of new designs. With powerful functions and wide frequency range, SSG5000X generators are helpful in a wide range of application fields, such as receiver and amplifier testing, IP3 measurement, radar, digital modulation verification, spur and harmonics measurements, ACPR tests and cable loss compensation, for R&D test & measurement, education, or manufacturing test.

