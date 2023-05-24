RF simulation software gets Macom GaN device models

Modelithics, Inc. announces version 23.2.2 of the Modelithics MACOM GaN Library is now available. With this latest version, the library now includes a total of twelve (12) models for MACOM PURE CARBIDE GaN devices.

Version 23.2.2 of the Modelithics MACOM GaN Library introduces new models for three (3) MACOM GaN devices for the MACOM MAPC-A1508 and MAPC-A1507 amplifiers, as well as the 7kW MAPC-A1605 amplifier. Each model in the library is developed and validated using extensive linear and nonlinear data sets and is intended for high-power microwave applications. In addition, each model includes intrinsic IV sensing as an advanced feature.

The Modelithics MACOM GaN Library includes reliable, measurement-based models which are intended to speed up the RF/MW electronic design automation (EDA) process, reduce design cycle times, and lower product development costs The Modelithics MACOM GaN Library enables rapid design success and demonstrates an excellent model to measurement agreement.

For additional information regarding v23.2.2 of the Modelithics MACOM GaN Library, please view the release notes. The Modelithics MACOM GaN Library is available for FREE distribution and support for qualified MACOM customers. The models in the Modelithics MACOM GaN Library are compatible with Keysight Technologies’ PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) and Cadence AWR Design Environment.