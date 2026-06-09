RF switches handle up to 40 W CW

Finwave Semiconductor, Inc. is introducing eight GaN-on-Si RF switch products for communications infrastructure, Wi‑Fi, satellite communications, radar, drones, test and measurement equipment and medical systems. The new devices include SPDT and SP4T switches with operation up to 18 GHz, switching speeds in the 30 ns range and CW power handling from 6 W to 40 W, with pulse power handling up to 80 W in 4 × 4 mm QFN packages. The portfolio is intended to help designers reduce insertion loss, support higher power levels and simplify integration through built-in driver functionality and compact packaging.