RF terminations improve signal integrity

Fairview Microwave has announced the launch of its high-power RF terminations. They are designed to enhance signal integrity in demanding applications across telecommunications, aerospace, and defense sectors.

The newly unveiled terminations feature cutting-edge 4.3-10, 7/16 DIN, and N-type connectorized designs, supporting a maximum frequency range of up to 6 GHz and power levels of up to 50 watts, setting a standard for reliability and performance.

The high-power RF terminations are engineered for precision, offering an optimal solution for systems requiring robust and efficient signal termination. They are versatile enough to meet the diverse needs of engineers and designers across various industries. The product line boasts maximum power ratings of 5 watts, 10 watts, and 50 watts (CW), ensuring compatibility with a wide range of power requirements for different applications.

Key to the terminations’ performance is their ability to operate at frequencies specified at 6 GHz, making them suitable for a variety of high-frequency applications. The excellent voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) performance, as low as 1.25:1, further ensures minimal signal reflection and maximized efficiency, which is essential for maintaining signal integrity in critical systems.

Fairview’s new high-power RF terminations are in stock and available for same-day shipping.