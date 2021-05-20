RFIC provides single-chip radar imaging for automotive apps

Vayyar Imaging has launched the world’s first multi-range “XRR” chip, a single RFIC with a range of 0-300m, designed for passenger cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Supported by a 48-antenna MIMO array, the leading-edge platform provides radar imaging with unprecedented accuracy for numerous safety applications, without the need for external processors. Vayyar’s XRR chip – AEC-Q100 qualified and ASIL-B compliant – is unmatched in terms of range, resolution, and performance. With an ultra-wide field of view and rich 4D point cloud imaging, it delivers unprecedented multifunctionality on a single-chip platform, supporting dozens of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Advanced Rider Assistance Systems (ARAS), and autonomy features. This eliminates the need for multiple, costly vehicle sensors and reduces costs, complexity, hardware, software, power consumption, wiring, and integration efforts.

Affording a range of 0-300m, the multi-range XRR chip differentiates between static obstacles such as dividers, curbs, and parked vehicles, and between different types of VRUs, moving vehicles, and other hazards. In low-speed environments such as parking lots, the XRR chip’s uSRR and SRR sensing support advanced parking assistance, scanning the vehicle’s surroundings for pedestrians and obstacles. On the open road, MRR and LRR capabilities facilitate a variety of ADAS and autonomy applications such as Lane Change Assist (LCA), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Collision Warnings (fCW/rCW), Cross-Traffic Alerting (CTA) and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB).

Just two XRR chips earn any vehicle 33 Euro NCAP safety points while replacing over ten traditional ADAS sensors. Vayyar’s platform supports nine different Euro NCAP ADAS requirements for 2023, protecting pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, while maximizing safety ratings.

Compared with alternatives such as cameras, standard radar, and LIDAR, Vayyar’s 4D imaging radar delivers unprecedented multifunctionality on a single-chip platform, maximizing affordability, coverage, range, resolution, and robustness. The XRR chip provides real-time 4D detection, identifying and tracking numerous objects simultaneously, even in extremely challenging conditions such as heavy traffic, darkness, or fog.

As automakers strive to protect motorists and their passengers, Vayyar’s multi-range XRR chip is redefining ADAS, ARAS, and autonomy, making the utmost safety available to all vehicles.