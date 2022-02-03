RFICs provide beamforming and frequency conversion

A series of mmWave beamformers and up/down converters from pSemi provide the RF front end for repeaters, small cells, and indoor base stations.

Beamforming at mmWave frequencies continues to take on importance, targeting signals at mobile devices. A series of beamforming and up/down converters from pSemi cover the n257, n258 and n260 bands support eight antennas with a power amplifier (PA), and low-noise amplifier (LNA), and RF switches for each.

Part number mmWave band Frequency range (GHz) PE188100 24.25 to 26.75 n258 PE188200 26.5 to 29.5 n257 PE188300 37 to 40 n260

All parts support on-chip memory for 512 sets of 8-channel beamforming coefficients. You can allocate the coefficients in any way between RX and Tx. All parts also support 6-bit phase and 6-bit attenuation control. They also provide a high linear P OUT with CP-OFDM 64 QAM modulation and 50 Ω input and output impedance.

The PE128300 dual-channel up/down converter covers the n258 and n257 bands. It supports up to 16 mode definitions that are pre-stored and selectable from a single-byte SPI command. Mode definitions contain the following elements:

LO power on/off

V/H RX power on/off

V/H TX power on/off

V/H T/R switch state

Typical modes used are TX, RX, idle, sleep, and loopback.