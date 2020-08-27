RGB lighting controller unit is DALI/DMX-protocol compliant

Bridgetek continues to build up the portfolio of hardware available to support its pioneering PanL home/building automation platform. Designed to be straightforward for installation engineers to implement and subsequently upgrade, the company’s new PanL Mood Lighting (ML) units present a convenient and cost-effective RGB-enabled lighting control solution. Compliant with both DALI and DMX digital interface protocols, they offer users complete control of both the dimming level and color hue in relation to every light in an assigned living/working space or a place of business (restaurant, bar, hotel, etc.).

By supporting DALI/DMX protocols, PanL ML smart lighting controllers provide customers with a fully scalable solution that has the scope to control a much larger number of light fixtures than would be possible using alternative protocols. The units can address up to 512 RGB DMX output channels and up to 64 DALI drivers – ensuring smooth dimming and better manipulation of different colour effects. They are based on Bridgetek’s FT903Q 32-bit RISC microcontroller units (MCUs), which are capable of 100MHz operation.

The FCC and CE certified PanL ML units are supplied in compact (145.7mm x 96.7mm x 29.0mm) enclosures. Simply connecting these units to the PanL Hub via a RS485 serial interface (through which they will receive both power and data), they can be applied with equal ease to either brand new lighting installations or existing ones. In scenarios where a larger number of light fittings are involved, there is provision to daisy chain multiple PanL ML controllers together.