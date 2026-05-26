RHCP patch antenna reduces multipath in tight spaces

Taoglas has announced the GVLB208 Series, an active and passive dual-band GNSS L1/L5 stacked patch antenna in a 20 x 20 x 8 mm ceramic form factor for space-constrained designs. The series supports GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and BeiDou, delivers up to 1.5 dBi peak gain with about 50% efficiency across both bands and an axial ratio of around 4 dB, helping reduce multipath interference and improve positioning accuracy in applications such as UAVs, telematics, fleet and asset tracking, precision agriculture and industrial IoT. The passive GVLB208 A uses a single-feed pin-mount design for simpler PCB integration, while the active AGVLB208.A includes filters, active electronics and a 1.13 micro-coax cable with an I-PEX MHF I connector for integration with multiband GNSS modules.