Tachometer/auto-sync stroboscope combined in one compact instrument

The integration of an auto-sync laser function gives users two devices in one: a portable stroboscope and a digital handheld tachometer with laser measurement. The tachometer function can be used up to a distance of about 3 m. The laser beam is aimed at a reflection mark. The reflected beam triggers the receiver which is integrated in the flash head of the instrument. This makes possible rotational speed measurements of average speed, minimum and maximum speed.

In the stroboscope mode, the device offers all state-of-the-art features as well as quick and sure adjustment of the flash frequency using the auto-sync function. Like many good innovations, the basic idea is surprisingly simple. The reflected laser beam triggers the stroboscope head flash rate. The reflected laser beam and flash are within the same area.

Auto-sync not only simplifies the identification of the correct flash frequency, but also automatically takes care of any rotational speed fluctuation of the object observed.

The twin measurements also eliminate harmonic multiplication problems. Using laser synchronization, the flash rate always corresponds with the real movement frequency. The stand-still images areat multiples of the right frequency and are no longer a problem with automatic synchronization. The user is always led to a correct frequency by auto sync.

RHEINTACHO Messtechnik GmbH based in Germany has been engaged since 1901 in the field of rotational speed, a crucial control quantity for mechanical processes.

